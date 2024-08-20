Bharat Bandh call on August 21 I Here’s what you need to know

Dalit and Adivasi organizations have called for dawn-to-dusk ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday to advocate for enhanced representation and protections for marginalized communities.

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organizations (NACDAOR) has issued a set of demands, seeking justice and fairness for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

NACDAOR opposes a recent Supreme Court decision by a seven-judge bench, which they believe diminishes the precedent set by a nine-judge bench in the pivotal Indira Sawhney case that laid the groundwork for reservations in India.

NACDAOR is calling on the government to discard this ruling, claiming it endangers the constitutional rights of SCs and STs.

The group also advocates for a new Parliamentary Act on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, to be protected under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, to prevent judicial overreach and foster social unity.

Additionally, NACDAOR demands the prompt disclosure of caste-based statistics on SC/ST/OBC employees in government roles to verify their proper representation.

They are campaigning for the creation of an Indian Judicial Service to appoint judicial officers and judges from all societal segments, aiming for 50 per cent representation from SC, ST, and OBC categories in the higher judiciary.

The organization insists on filling all pending vacancies in central and state government entities, as well as public sector enterprises.

They assert that private sector entities that gain from government subsidies or investments should implement affirmative action policies within their establishments.

NACDAOR has called upon Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs to engage in a nonviolent protest on Wednesday.