Bhanjanagar RCMS Secretary Sentenced to 3-Yr Jail for Embezzling Govt Fund

Berhampur: Vigilance Special Judge here today convicted the Secretary of Regional Cooperative Marketing Societies Ltd. (RCMS), Bhanjanagar in Ganjam, to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case.

Bhanjanagar RCMS Secretary Santosh Kumar Maharana was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act 1988/120-B/109 IPC, for showing undue official favour to a purchaser in connection with the sale, by undervaluation ignoring the benchmark value, of a piece of land belonging to RCMS, Bhanjanagar, thereby misappropriating Govt. fund to the tune of Rs.19,46,460.

Maharana was convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years with a fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of RMCS Secretary Maharana, from service following his conviction.