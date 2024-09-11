Ganjam: Odisha Vigilance sleuths conducted raids on the properties of an Assistant Civil Engineer in Ganjam district on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Swain, Asst. Engineer ( Civil) Irrigation division, Bhanjanagar, Dist-Ganjam.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 7 DSPs, 5 Inspectors/ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur at his following places. 👇

1. Tripple-storeyed residential building located at Bagdevi Road, Bhejiput Road, Bhanjanagar.

2. Four-storeyed building at Tulsinagar of Berhampur.

3. Tripple-storeyed building at Bagdevi road, Bhejiput, Bhanjanagar.

4. Double-storeyed under-construction building at Word no. 6 NAC Bhanjanagar.

5. Tripple-storeyed building located at Bhanajanagar.

6. Relative ‘s house at Raghunath Vihar , Bhanjanagar.

7. House of his cousin at Bagdevi Road, Bhanjanagar.

8. Office Chamber of Sri Prasannna Kumar Swain at Bhanjanagar.

9. Single-storeyed parental house at Luduludi under Bhanjanagar P.S, Dist-Ganjam.

Searches continuing. Further report follows.