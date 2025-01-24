Four persons including the Additional Superintendent of Police of Bhanjanagar sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in turned turtle at Sualipalli village in Ganjam district in the wee hours of Friday.

The accident occurred when Additional SP Ranjan Kumar Dey was returning to Bhanjanagar from Cuttack with his family.

Apart from the Additional Superintendent of Police, the injured individuals included his wife, mother-in-law, and driver. Residents broke the car’s window to rescue the injured and rushed them to the Bhanjanagar hospital.

Later, the four critically injured persons were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver may have dozed off while driving, causing the accident. The police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause.