Bhakta Das Seems To Be Working As B-Team Of BJP: Sasmit Patra

Bhubaneswar: Terming former Kalahandi MP Bhakta Charan Das as the B-team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra has launched a scathing attack on the Congress.

In a press meet today, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said that Congress seems to be joining hands with the Odisha BJP to do dirty politics in Mamita Meher Murder case and Das is working on the direction of BJP and claimed that the Congress leader’s son is the chief of the trust that runs Mahaling College.

“The trust documents presented at the press conference show that Das’ son Kranti was the founder of the trust. Before questioning, Das should answer whether the evidence he is showing is true. Whether his son was the founding trustee of the trust running Mahaling College and whether Govind Sahu was the chairman when Das’ son was the chairman of the trust,” MP Patra said.

“If a minister is seen with the main accused and on that basis, his resignation is sought, Das is also a very serious criminal on the same line. Das admits that he has repeatedly donated money from his MP LAD fund to Mahaling College, while attending various events in the college. He should also be arrested on the basis of his statement,” he said.