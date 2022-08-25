Bhaichung Bhutia Files Fresh Nomination For AIFF President’s Post

New Delhi: Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday filed a fresh nomination for the president’s post in the upcoming AIFF elections.

The elections are scheduled to be held on September 2.

The 45-year-old former India captain’s nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association (AFA) and seconded by the Rajasthan FA.

Bhaichung had earlier filed his nomination for the president’s post and was backed by his former teammate Deepak Mandal and seconded by eminent woman footballer, Madhu Kumari.

Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, a BJP leader from West Bengal, has also filed his nomination.