Bhagwant Mann’s Oath As Punjab Chief Minister Today

Khatkar Kalan: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the village where freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was born.

Yellow turbans, the trademark of comic-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, filled the village ahead of the oath ceremony. Mr Mann, 48, will be the youngest Chief Minister of the state since the 1970s.

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha, wearing a yellow turban, shared a photo with the Chief Minister designate with the message: “Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as Chief Minister along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system and to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, will be present for the swearing-in ceremony.

“It’s a big day for Punjab today. In this golden morning of new hope, the entire Punjab will today come together and take a pledge to make it a prosperous Punjab. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.