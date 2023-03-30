Bhadrak-Nayagarh MEMU Train Flagged Off; Cuttack Station To Be Made World Class

Cuttack: The long wait has come to an end. The much awaited Bhadrak-Nayagarh town MEMU train has started running on the tracks today on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Railway Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the train at Cuttack railway station.

On this occasion, Railway Minister Vaishnaw announced that cuttack railway station will be made world class. The process to make Cuttack station world-class has started. Designs have been invited from people. The best design will be sent for approval after public feedback.

Vaishnaw said the work would be started soon with the approval of the Prime Minister. Besides, 57 other stations in Odisha will be upgraded.

The new MEMU train departed from Cuttack station today. The train will provide regular services from March 31. People from both sides (Bhadrak-Nayagarh) can get the benefit.

People of Bhadrak and Nayagarh districts had been demanding a train for long time.