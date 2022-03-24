Bhadrak Municipality election: Independent candidate’s husband detained for distributing cash

Bhadrak: As the urban body elections in Odisha is currently underway, husband of an independent candidate has been detained for allegedly distributing cash among voters.

The incident has been reported from Ward No-18 of Bhadrak Municipality.

Reportedly, the Town Police has seized Rs 25000 cash from his possession.

Official sources said 569 contestants are in fray for the posts of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and notified area councils, the voting for which is being done directly for the first time in Odisha this time. Earlier, corporators/councilors used to select one of them as mayor or chairperson of the urban area concerned.