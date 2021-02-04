Bhadrak: GRS Tries Self-Immolation Over Pending Dues

Bhadrak: A Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) of Guagadhia panchayat under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district attempted self-immolation over ‘non-payment’ of his dues.

The GRS has been identified as Utkal Mallik.

According to sources, Mallik levelled allegations that the Basudevpur BDO has not released his salary even after over 10 months. He further claimed that the salary has not been released over personal enmity.

However, Basudevpur BDO Pranab Kumar Behera stated, “GRS are contractual employees. We had held up his salary for a few months on ‘no work, no pay’ basis.”

Behera also alleged that Mallik attacked the office peon and forcefully barged into the office and locked the gate from inside before attempting to set himself on fire.