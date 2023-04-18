Bhadrak: Family Buries Child’s Dead Body Under Salt To Revive

Bhadrak: In yet another instance of superstition and blind belief, a minor boy who died due to drowning was buried under a heap of salt for hours by family members with hopes of revival.

The incident has been reported from Gadibindha village under Bideipur Panchayat, within Kasia Marine police station limits in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, Rohan, one and a half year old son of Rohit and Sangeeta Jena, drowned in a pond this morning while playing near his house. The family members then rushed him to Basudevpur CHC where doctor declared the child brought dead.

The family members then decided to bury the child under a heap of salt in order to revive him. But to no avail even after hours passed away.

The drama came to an end after the police arrived at the scene; pulled the dead body of the child from the heap of salt and sent it to Bhadrak DHH for post-mortem.