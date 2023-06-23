Bhadrak Ex-DSWO arrested by Vigilance in DA case

Bhubaneswar: Jayanti Behera, former District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Bhadrak was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 145% from her known sources of income.

“Jayanti Behera, Ex-DSWO, Bhadrak, A/p W & CD Dept., BBSR, has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance in a DA Case”, the Vigilance informed.

The Vigilance has unearthed disproportionate assets of 145% including three multi-storey buildings in Balasore, two flats in Bhubaneswar, eight plots, deposits of Rs 1.61 crore, cash of Rs 2.79 lakh, silver 2 kg, one car etc from the possession of the ex-DSWO.

On getting input about possession of DA, the Vigilance officials have conducted raids at 11 locations linked with former DSWO.