Bhadrak CDPO Office Supervisor, Her Husband Arrested By Vigilance On DA Charges

Bhadrak: The Vigilance sleuths on Sunday arrested the Supervisor of Child Development Project Office (CDPO) in Bhadrak, Mallilata Das, and her husband on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The couple was arrested and produced before the Balasore Special Vigilance Court today and remanded in judicial custody till September 9.

Smt. Mallilata Das, Lady Supervisor, O/O CDPO, Bhadrak has been arrested today by Odisha Vigilance on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs. 1,32,44,709/-. — Odisha Vigilance (@OdishaVigilance) August 29, 2021

According to sources, the Balasore Vigilance Department carried out simultaneous raids at four properties associated with Das on August 24, including her residence in the Samaraipur mouza of Bhadrak, a market complex, and her residence in Ambarali in Bhadrak on Saturday, on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

During the raid, assets worth Rs 2.63 crore were unearthed, including a couple of buildings, a market complex, bank deposits, insurance, two-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

The investigation further revealed that Das was in possession of property worth more than Rs 1.32 crore which is 113 percent more than his know source of income.