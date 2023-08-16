Bhadrak CDPO Arrested By Vigilance On Bribery Charges

Bhadrak: A CDPO and supervisor were caught taking bribe from a woman for giving her appointment as Anganwadi worker.

CDPO Sunanda Das and supervisor Sulochana Behera had been demanding Rs 50,000 even though the complainant had already been appointed.

According to reports, Itishri Sethy of Sargadia village of Bhadrak district was appointed as an Anganwadi worker on July 14. After the appointment, Bhadrak CDPO Sunanda Das demanded Rs 50,000 cash for her job. Even after joining duty, she kept asking for bribe.

Itishree’s uncle Prashant lodged a complaint with vigilance in this regard.

As per the plan, it was decided to pay Rs 10,000 to the officer on Tuesday night. Accordingly, a deal was made through Sulochana Behera, supervisor of CDPO, at the district welfare office. When the money was handed over, the vigilance officials caught them red-handed.

Vigilance seized the cash from them. Vigilance Additional SP Harekrishna Majhi led the raid. A case was registered at Balasore Vigilance Police Station and both the CDPO and the supervisor were arrested.