Bhadrak: Brown Sugar Seized; Three Held

Bhadrak: Police have seized 21 grams of brown sugar during motor vehicle inspection near Arnapal Chhak under Rural police limits in Bhadrak district today.

Besides, three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. They were identified as Pradeep Mallick alias Guru (22), Sheikh Annatula alias Sarju, (28) and Sheikh Salim alias Kutibabu (32).

According to reports, a motor vehicle inspection was being carried out near Arnapal junction of Bhadrak-RD road. Meanwhile, the cops intercepted the accused persons and conducted a search. During the search, the cops found brown sugar.

Following this, the accused persons were arrested and forwarded to court.

A case has been registered under Section 21 (b) / 26 of the NDPS Case No. 27/22 in the Bhadrak Rural Police Station and further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.