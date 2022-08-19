Bhadrak: All schools, anganwadi centers to remain closed tomorrow

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District Collector has ordered the closure of all Schools and Anganwadi centres in the district on Saturday in view of the heavy rain forecast.

In view of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and possible heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast, a preparatory meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of Collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar through video conferencing. ADM, PD, DRDA, and Sub-Collector, all BDOs, Tehsildars, and all District level Officers were present in the meeting.

The District Collector ordered the closure of schools and anganwadi centres after discussing the possible situation with the departmental officials on Friday evening. Even though schools and anganwadi centres remain closed, teachers and workers will remain present on duty, said the Bhadrak Collector SB Bondar.

As predicted by the regional meteorological department, Bhadrak district will receive about 100 mm of rainfall. During this time, people are advised not to leave their homes and take shelter in safe places.