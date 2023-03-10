Bhadrak: 20 Passengers Stranded After Boat Develops Tech Glitches In Baitarani River

Bhadrak: More than 20 passengers were stranded inside a boat which was stuck in Baitarani river near Kasturikan Ghat at Orasahi in Chandbali here due to technical snag today.

The government passenger boat en route from Chandbali to Dhamra Talchua suddenly stopped mid-way near Kasturikan ghat after it developed some technical issues. The boat staff immediately informed the higher authorities. However, no official has reached them so far.

Till filing of the report, the passengers are believed to be trapped inside the boat.

The district administrative officials and ODRAF team have been informed. Officials said efforts are on to rescue the passengers safely.

Notably, the government boats cater to the needs of local passengers in Odisha’s oldest port town, Chandbali in Bhadrak district.