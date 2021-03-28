Bhadrak: 15 Houses Gutted, Livestock Burnt Alive In Fire Mishap

Bhadrak: About 15 families were rendered homeless as their houses were gutted in a devastating fire at Hengupati village in Chandbali late last night.

However, no human casualties or injuries have been reported. At least 11 cattle were charred to death. Besides, properties worth lakhs have been damaged in the mishap.

According to sources, the blaze broke out in the village at around 10.30 pm on Saturday following which residents managed to escape and move to safer places.

Meanwhile, all belongings including electronic appliances, motorcycles, furniture and other household articles were destroyed.

On being informed, fire tender units reached the spot and doused the flames.

While the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, locals allege lightning strike as the reason behind the fire.