Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Deepesh Bhan No More

New Delhi: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh in no more. The actor passed away while playing cricket.

According to reports, Deepesh was playing cricket when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai but was declared dead.

Television actor Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note remembering Deepesh.

“In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in F.I.R, Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all. I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it’s the good people God chooses to call sooner … Too heartbroken to process this .. it’s a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu.”

Bhan has worked in several shows including, Comedy Club, Bhootwala, Comedy Ka King Kaun, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar. He also appeared in film Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani in 200.