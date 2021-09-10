Bhabanipur Bye-Elections: BJP Fields Lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal Against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The BJP has fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal to take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur constituency, which goes to the polls along with two other seats on September 30.

She was one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta high court, which ultimately resulted in the court ordering a CBI probe.

Priyanka Tibrewal, a legal adviser of former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, had contested the Bengal election in April-May but had lost to her Trinamool Congress rival.

Mamata Banerjee, who took charge as Chief Minister for the third time after the Trinamool Congress’s mega victory in the election, needs to win the Bhabanipur bypoll to retain the top post.

She had lost to her former aide-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.