BGMI officially back on Google Play Store; will be playable from 29th May

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI is officially back on Google Play Store for Android users. However, it will be playable from May 29th onwards.

Earlier this week, the game was available to download through a download link but it wasn’t officially listed on Google Play Store.

You can only download and install BGMI on your Android phone right now. Additionally, iOS users will be able to download and play the game from May 29th as well.

Here’s how to download BGMI

Existing users will be able to find Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store through a quick search.

The latest version of the game is version 2.5.0.

The game is roughly 800MB in size.

After downloading and installing the game, you will be able to run it.

However, you will see a notice that servers are yet to go live. BGMI servers are expected to go live on Monday, May 29th.