BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor attend Kendall Jenner’s party in Dubai

Dubai: The grand launch of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah saw many celebrities from across the world in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, their daughter Suhana Khan, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Khan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and others showed up at the launch party hosted by Nobu at Atlantis The Royal. Supermodel Kendall Jenner also hosted an after-party at the hotel’s Club 22 to celebrate her tequila brand, and Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were on the guest list.

Suhana looks pretty in a light pink ensemble, while Shanaya can be seen in a red off-shoulder dress. On the other hand, Kendall looks stunning in an olive green outfit. She paired her look with black gloves and matching boots. At the event, Kendall’s 818 Tequila brand was also launched.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are set to make their big Bollywood debut with The Archies and Bedhadak, respectively.

Last year in December, Suhana Khan wrapped up the shooting of her film. The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, also marks the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.