Beyonce Drops First Single ‘Break My Soul’ From Renaissance Album: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Beyonce dropped the first single Break My Soul from her much-awaited seventh solo studio album Renaissance.

‘Break My Soul’ dropped Monday night via Tidal and a lyric video on YouTube. Beyonce’s last single was ‘Black Parade,’ which was released in 2020 to commemorate Juneteenth. Her last full-length album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade.’

Check Out Here:

Earlier this year, Beyonce opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of ‘Be Alive,’ her King Richard track that earned her first Oscar nomination. Beyonce shot for her act at the tennis courts in Compton – where Serena and Venus Williams, whose father is portrayed in King Richard – grew up. Beyonce and her dancers, and band performed in tennis ball green outfits, with the singer standing on a podium in the middle of the court.

However, Beyonce lost out the Oscar to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. Eilish and her brother won their first Oscar with ‘No Time to Die.’ “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name, took home the Oscar for best song.