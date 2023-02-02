Beyonce announces ‘Renaissance World Tour’, her first new tour in nearly seven years

Sweden: Beyoncé announced a 2023 global tour in honour of her 2022 album, “Renaissance,” which received many Grammy nominations. On her official website, “Cuff It,” detailed information on the dates and locations of her tour has been disclosed for her fans to get the deal.

The shows will kick off in Sweden on 10 May, before landing at Cardiff’s Principality stadium a week later.

Further UK dates will take place in Edinburgh on 20 May, Sunderland on 23 May and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29 and 30 May.

The official dates for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. pic.twitter.com/DHsHIz8lzn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2023

Ticket demand is expected to be huge for her first solo tour since 2016.

According to Variety, there is speculation she may even perform at the ceremony, possibly alongside her husband and fellow superstar Jay-Z, who the entertainment magazine reports will take the stage with rapper and producer DJ Khaled.

Beyonce released the chart-topping and critically-acclaimed “Renaissance”, her seventh studio album, at the end of July. The record, inspired by Black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, is in the running for the coveted album of the year prize at this year’s Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday.Beyonce’s last studio tour was in 2016 in support of her album “Lemonade”.

Sunday’s ceremony could come down to a matchup between Beyonce and British pop diva Adele, who has been nominated for seven awards.

The release of pulsating club track collection “Renaissance,” the 41-year-old’s seventh solo album, was considered by many the biggest music industry event of 2022, further solidifying Beyonce’s spot as the uncontested queen of the dance floor.

According to the announcement, the artist’s charitable organization BeyGood will support small businesses, scholarship funds and local community initiatives in cities throughout the tour.