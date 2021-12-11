Better.com CEO Takes Time Off With Immediate Effect: Report

New Delhi: Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email from the digital mortgage company’s board.

Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan will be managing the day-to-day decisions of the company and will be reporting to the board, Vice reported, citing the email.

Better.com’s board has also engaged an independent third-party firm to do leadership and cultural assessment, according to the report.