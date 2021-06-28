BET Awards 2021: Complete winners list here
Los Angeles: The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards honoured the best in the music and film industry. The theme for this year’s award ceremony was “Year of the Black Woman” and was hosted by Taraji P Henson.
The awards nominations were led by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind were Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods. Check out the BET Awards 2021 full winner’s list below:
- Album of the year: Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
- Best female R&B / pop artist: H.E.R. (WINNER)
- Best Collaboration: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Best Male R&B / Pop Artist: Chris Brown
- Best New Artist: Giveon
- Best Group: Silk Sonic
- Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Lil Baby
- Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
- BET Her Award: SZA – “Good Days”
- Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act: Bree Runway (U.K.)
- Viewer’s Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
- Video of the Year: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
- Best Movie: Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best Actress: Andra Day
- Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman
- Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin
- Sportswoman of the Year Award: Naomi Osaka
- Sportsman of the Year Award: Lebron James