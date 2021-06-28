BET Awards 2021: Complete winners list here

Los Angeles: The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards honoured the best in the music and film industry. The theme for this year’s award ceremony was “Year of the Black Woman” and was hosted by Taraji P Henson.

The awards nominations were led by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind were Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods. Check out the BET Awards 2021 full winner’s list below: