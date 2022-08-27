Best Yoga Poses To Relieve Chest Pain

New Delhi: Yoga improves your range of motion, stretches your pectoral muscles, improves your flexibility which all aid in eradicating your chest pain.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Matsyasana or the Fish Pose is named after the Matsya avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is a beginner-level Hatha yoga asana. Practice it in the morning on an empty stomach for best results and hold the pose for at least 30 to 60 seconds to feel the pose’s effect.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose is an asana that resembles the raised hood of a cobra. It is a backbend. The pose is a beginner-level Ashtanga yoga asana. Practice it in the morning on an empty stomach and hold the pose for 15 to 30 seconds.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Dhanurasana or the Bow Asana is a pose that resembles a stringed bow ready to shoot. It is a beginner-level Vinyasa yoga asana. Practice it in the morning on an empty stomach for best results and hold the pose for 15 to 30 seconds during practice.

Bitilasana (Cow Pose)

Bitilasana or the Cow Pose is an asana that resembles the stance of a cow. The Sanskrit word ‘Bitila’ means cow. Bitilasana is a beginner level Vinyasa yoga asana. Practice it in the morning or evening on an empty stomach and hold the pose for 10 to 15 seconds.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Ustrasana or the Camel Pose is a backbend that resembles the stance of a camel. The Sanskrit word ‘Ustra’ means camel. It is a beginner-level Vinyasa yoga asana. Practice it in the morning on an empty stomach and hold the pose for 30 to 60 seconds.