Best Yoga Asanas For Kidney Stones

New Delhi: The kidney’s role in the digestive system is an important one. Sieving out the excess water and wastes from blood is its round-the-clock job. These wastes bid adieu to the body by going out via urine. But if excess calcium or urea gets stored, they can form crystals or commonly known as, stones. They can lead to profuse sweating, severe back pain and the need to urinate continuously. Visit a doctor in such cases. Here are some yoga asanas that might help you to get rid of kidney stone.

1. Ushtra Asana

Ushtra Asana is known to prevent kidney stones. If you already have kidney stones, this asana can help you steer away from the symptom. The pose sends fresh oxygen to the kidneys and helps in detoxifying them.

How To Do It

Stand on your knees. Keep both hands next to the body. Slowly, bend the body backward as much as possible. Hold the heels with your hands. Continue for 10 seconds while breathing normally. Resume the first pose. Repeat once.

2. Uttanpadasana

This asana is excellent for the muscles. It strengthens the muscles of your lower back, legs, abdomen and pelvic area. By helping the abdominal muscle to contract, it improves the functions of your pancreas, kidneys and liver.

How To Do It

Lie down on your back. Keep your arms resting beside your body, palms facing the ground. Exhale and then breathe in slowly and raise your legs in a 90-degree angle. Keep your legs straight and point your toes up. Hold the pose and breathe normally for 15-20 seconds. Exhale slowly and bring down your legs. Repeat this once.

3. Pawanmukta Asana

This pose can help you get your digestive system better. This asana assists you with your gastric problem, lessens the impact of constipation and relieves you of kidney stones.

How To Do It

Lie down on your back. While inhaling, bring both your knees close to your chest. Hold the pose. Try to get your nose close to your knees. Take a few long breaths. Then exhale and release. Repeat this thrice.

4. Bhujanga Asana

This asana improves blood circulation in the body. This asana stimulates organs in the abdominal region and optimizes kidney function.

How To Do It

Lie down on your belly with your legs together. Place the palms beside your shoulder. Inhale and lift your upper part of the body. Relax the shoulders. Keep breathing normally for 15-20 seconds. Slowly exhale and come back to your previous position. Repeat this once.

5. Dhanur Asana

The pose resembles a bow. Dhanur asana is also known as Urdva Chakrasana. This asana improves kidney function, which can ease your symptoms of kidney stones.

How To Do It