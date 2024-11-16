The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) continues its tradition of celebrating cinematic excellence by embracing the evolving dynamics of the entertainment industry.

Recognizing the surge of creativity in digital content, the Best Web Series (OTT) Award, introduced in the 54th edition, marks a transformative milestone in honoring outstanding storytelling on OTT platforms.

This year the award is gaining momentum and becoming more popular with more than 40% surge in submissions across 10 major OTT platforms. This clearly highlights the increasing prominence of web-based content in India’s entertainment ecosystem. This year, five web series have been shortlisted for their artistic brilliance, storytelling finesse, technical excellence, and cultural impact:

Kota Factory: A slice-of-life drama that explores the high-pressure academic environment of Kota, Rajasthan, India’s coaching hub for competitive exams. The series poignantly portrays the struggles, aspirations, and resilience of young students navigating academic challenges. Created by: Saurabh Khanna

OTT Platform: Netflix

Kala Pani: A gripping survival drama set in the beautiful Andaman Islands. The series intertwines themes of family, history, and personal discovery, offering a compelling narrative with emotional depth. Created by: Sameer Saxena & Amit Golani

OTT Platform: Netflix

Lampan: A heartfelt story set in rural India, focusing on a young boy’s emotional and social challenges. The series highlights themes of community, identity, and self-empowerment, presented with vivid storytelling and cinematic elegance. Created by: Nipun Dharmadhikari

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Ayali: A socially conscious drama that delves into the lives of women in a conservative society. Through a powerful narrative, it explores the intersection of tradition, societal expectations, and the pursuit of personal freedom. Created by: Muthukumar

OTT Platform: Zee5

Jubilee: A period drama that pays homage to the golden age of Indian cinema. Set in the post-independence era, it captures the aspirations, struggles, and dreams of filmmakers and stars, blending nostalgia with compelling storytelling. Created by: Vikramaditya Motwane

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The award ceremony will honor the Director, Creator, and Producer of the winning series, along with the associated OTT platform. Winners will receive a cash prize of ₹10 Lakhs and certificates to mark their outstanding contributions.

A Catalyst for India’s OTT Revolution

This award accentuates IFFI’s commitment to nurture creativity and innovation in the entertainment sector. By incentivizing high-quality content creation in Indian languages and fostering collaboration among global creators and platforms, IFFI aims to position India as a hub for digital storytelling.

The winner will be announced during the 55th IFFI, solidifying the festival’s role as a champion of diverse cinematic expressions, from traditional films to the dynamic OTT space.