Best Ways To Relieve Tired Eyes 

New Delhi: Tired eyes can look puffy or swollen, bloodshot or irritated. Your eyes can look and feel tired for a number of reasons, including allergies, lack of sleep, diet and digital eye strain.

Take breaks from your screens

Between TVs, computers, tablets and smartphones, screen exposure is at an all-time high, and that takes a toll on your eyes. To avoid tired eyes, take both mini and longer breaks from your computers and digital devices to allow your eyes to rest.

For mini breaks, we recommend the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Avoid your allergy triggers

Allergies can wreak havoc on your eyes. How? Allergens trigger a release of histamine in the body, which causes blood vessels to dilate and your eyes and nose to feel itchy and irritated. Allergies also cause swelling, which makes your eyes look puffy and tired.

If allergies are the cause of your tired eyes, take an antihistamine — either an over-the- counter or prescription variety — to make your eyes look less puffy, red and swollen and feel less itchy.

Keep your eyes hydrated

Your tired eyes may just be dry, and there are some easy things you can do to keep your eyes hydrated.

Dry eyes can be caused by several factors, including age, certain medications and too much screen time, all of which can make it difficult for your eyes to stay moist.

Apply warm and cool compresses

Tired eyes can often be relieved with warm and cool compresses placed on your eyes. This remedy will not only improve the appearance of your eyes, but it feels great and gives you a chance to pamper yourself.

Make sure your prescription is updated

Your tired eyes may be the result of an outdated vision prescription. If it’s been a while since you had your eyes checked, find an eye care provider near you and book an appointment.

Your vision changes over time. A prescription for glasses or contact lenses that helped you to see clearly two years ago may be the source of your eye strain and tired eyes now.