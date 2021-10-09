Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 10K In India

New Delhi: Are you looking for the best true wireless earbuds under Rs. 10,000 in India? You are at the right place. We have piled some of the best earbuds you can buy in India that too in your budget.

Oppo Enco X

Oppo is one of the leading smartphone brands in India and it also has some great offerings in the audio segment, and we believe that their Enco X TWS is the best earbuds in this segment and for the right reasons. Not only does the Enco X offer some great features, but it also looks quite stylish and it has a solid build quality.

The earbuds weigh only about 4.8g because of which you will not find them to be uncomfortable even when you have been wearing them for extended periods of time. The body of Enco X is made up of plastic with a silver mesh on the microphone, and the speaker grille. The earbuds also carry an IP54 rating that makes them resistant to both water and dust.

The Enco X is a result of the collaboration between Oppo and Dynaudio, one of the best audio brands in the world. The sound quality offered by these earbuds is probably the best in the segment. You can use it for your meetings, for listening to songs, and more without any trouble. You also get an Active Noise Cancellation feature with up to two levels of ANC. Although it does block a majority of environmental noises, it still lets in some background disturbances. The microphone on the Enco X is of great quality and you taking calls or attending meetings would be a breeze. It is priced at Rs. 8,990.

Sony WF-XB7

The second spot on our list is occupied by the Sony WF-XB700 and it is the perfect choice for you if you are a bass-head as the WF-XB700 is a member of Sony’s Extra Bass series. The WF-XB700 comes in a pill-shaped case which is a bit larger than most other TWS earphones cases. The case is made up of plastic and has a matte finish to it which looks decent.

Both the earbuds have a single button to control their functions. The button on the right earbud controls the playback whereas the button on the left controls volume.

However, it is the bass on the TWS earbuds that will impress you the most. If you are planning to use the earbuds for gaming purposes as well, you would really enjoy the experience. The mic quality is above average and taking calls with these earbuds should not be a problem.

The Sony WF-XB700 offers a battery life of up to 9 hours on continuous use which is one of the best in the segment. The earbuds take about 2.5 hours to charge completely whereas the case requires about 3 hours of charging time. Sony has also included the fast charging time that provides a playback time of about an hour with just 10 minutes of charge. It is priced at Rs. 6,490.

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus is easily one of the most popular smartphone brands in the country and their OnePlus Buds Pro grabs the third spot in this list of ours. The Buds Pro was launched in September 2020 and they have been quite popular ever since. These earbuds not only look premium, but they also offer some amazing features in this price segment which is why the Buds Pro is our third pick.

The Buds Pro wears an all-new design, and it looks good. The earbuds are made up of plastic and carry a matte black finish whereas the steps are finished in glossy dark grey. There is no OnePlus branding on the earphones that gives it a sophisticated look. These stems house the controls for the earbuds and they are touch-sensitive. However, these stems do not respond to touch or swipes, rather you need to squeeze them for the controls. The charging case also carries the same finish and has the OnePlus branding on top. The earbuds have an IP55 water and dust rating whereas the case has an IPX4 rating.

It comes with great audio performance. It features 11mm drives, these earbuds are adequately loud, and OnePlus has done a great job with audio optimization. The bass is good and the Buds Pro performs decently during the highs and lows. However, if you are a basshead, you might not find the Buds Pro to be apt for your bass requirements. The ANC feature works well and blocks out unnecessary environmental noise pretty well. Talking about battery life, you get up to 5 hours of continuous playback time with the ANC enabled. It is priced at Rs. 9,990.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is the flagship TWS offering by Anker in the Indian markets and they are loaded with features. But being feature-rich does not mean that the Soundcore TWS misses out on comfort or build quality.

These earbuds have the proper in-canal design and the company provides nine pairs of silicone tips of different shapes and sizes for the perfect fit. The case for these earbuds was neither too big nor too small, rather it was of the perfect size. It has a pebble-like design with the Soundcore logo on the top.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro also offers three different levels of ANC: Indoor, Outdoor, and Transport. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are powered by powerful 11mm drivers and the overall audio profile is quite balanced. The bass is not extraordinary, but it gets the job done. However, the earbuds do an exceptional job in the highs and lows, and Anker deserves some appreciation for the same.

Talking about battery life, you get 5 hours of continuous playback with the ANC feature turned on. The case can recharge your earbuds for over 19 hours of 3 cycles of music marathons.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is a well-balanced TWS earbud and although it does not excel in any particular area, it manages to get almost everything right. It is priced at Rs. 7,999.

Nothing ear (1)

The Nothing Ear (1) is our next choice on the list of best true wireless earbuds under 10000 Rs, and we are saying this for the right reasons. One of those few mid-range earbuds ticks all the boxes, including design, comfortability, and audio quality. The Ear (1) TWS earbuds are the first offering by Nothing, and this product instantly created a buzz in the market owing to its unique transparent design.

These earbuds are powered by powerful 11.6mm dynamic drivers and house the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options with support for both AAC and SBC audio codecs. The earbuds are extremely comfortable as they weigh only 4.7 grams, and the ear tips are padded well. The battery life on the Ear (1) earbuds is quite satisfactory as you get nearly 6 hours of playback time with ANC off whereas 4 hours with ANC on. The charging case can recharge the earbuds for over 5 full cycles. The earbuds are also IPX4 certified for any accidental spills and splashes.

The sound quality on the Ear (1) earbuds is quite exceptional given the price point. The audio profile is quite balanced, and the earbuds are adequately loud. The earbuds perform well during both highs and lows, and you will really enjoy the audio experience. However, these earbuds might not be as satisfactory as the bass profile is a bit on the lower side for all the bass heads out there. The ANC noise cancellation is a pretty useful feature, and it works satisfactorily given the price point of these earbuds. It is priced at Rs. 5,499.