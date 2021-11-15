Best Substitutes That You Must Try Over Sugar

New Delhi: Eating too much added sugar may take a toll on your health. But don’t worry we have piled up some sugar substitutes that you can as a sweetener.

Raw Honey

Raw honey is one of the best sweeteners to replace sugar! Honey is antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-fungal! Be warned though, honey is not better for you than sugar in weight loss terms as they both contain the same amount of calories. However, because honey is sweeter than sugar, people tend to use less of it.

Organic Milk Or Cream

Organic milk or cream can be used as a sweetener for those who take their coffee with milk or cream because it cuts the bitterness by just a little bit. Next time you’re looking for a sweetener, use organic milk or cream. If you want to be even healthier, try using unsweetened Soy or Almond milk.

Raw Maple Syrup

Maple syrup has complex flavors that bring sweetness to baked goods and is a big improvement from your over-processed sugar in your morning coffee. With slightly fewer calories and more minerals than honey, this antioxidant-rich sticky liquid has a ton of health benefits over sugar!

Dates

Dates are the dried fruits of the date palm tree. These sweet, chewy fruits are an excellent alternative to refined sugar and offer several health benefits. Because of their sweet taste, you can use dates in place of sugar in recipes for energy bars, cakes, and cookies. Furthermore, you can blend them to flavor homemade nut milk and smoothies.