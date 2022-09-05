Best Smartwatches Under 5000 In India
New Delhi: While there are many smartwatches that you can find on the market, most of them do not offer excellent value. That’s why we have listed our top five picks for the best smartwatches under 5000 rupees for you.
Amazfit Bip U Pro
Key Specifications
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0 & GPS
|Battery
|230mAh
|Weight
|31g
|Water Resistance
|5ATM
|Display
|1.43-inch IPS LCD Touch Screen, 2.5D Glass
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, BioTracker 2 PPG.
|Supported Device
|Android 5.0 & above, iOS 10.0 & above
Features
- Health tracking
- Stress monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Period tracking
- Music Control
- App & call notifications
- Constant heart rate monitoring
Realme Watch S
Key Specifications
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|390mAh
|Weight
|49g
|Water Resistance
|IP68 rating
|Display
|1.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
|Sensors
|PPG optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor, Photosensitive Sensor
|Supported Device
|Android 5.0 & above
Features
- Real-time heart rate monitor
- SpO2 monitor
- Sleep tracking
- Sports tracking
- Smart notifications
- Weather forecasting
- Phone finder
- Music & Camera Control
- Step counter
- Drink reminder
Noise ColorFit Pro 3
Key Specifications
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|210mAh
|Weight
|39g
|Water Resistance
|5ATM
|Display
|1.55-inch HD Colour Touch Screen 320 * 360 pixel
|Sensors
|Heart rate, SpO2, Accelerometer
|Supported Device
|Android 5.0 & above, iOS 10+
Features
- Activity tracker
- SpO2 monitoring
- Stress monitoring
- 14 sports mode
- Music control
- Smart notifications
- Breathe guide support
- Sedentary reminder
- Phone mute & reject
Realme Classic Watch
Key Specifications
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|160mAh
|Weight
|31g
|Water Resistance
|IP68 rating
|Display
|1.4 inches HD colour touch screen 320 * 320pixel
|Sensors
|PPG optical heart rate sensors, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor
|Supported Device
|Android 5.0+
Features
- SpO2 monitoring
- Real-time heart rate monitor
- Smart notifications
- Phone Finder
- Drink reminder
- Music & Camera control
- Step counter
- Sports tracking
- Meditation
- Weather forecast
Boat Flash Smartwatch
Key Specifications
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|200mAh
|Weight
|50g
|Water Resistance
|IP68 rating
|Display
|1.3-inch touchscreen LCD screen
|Sensors
|SpO2, Optical heart rate, 3-axis accelerometer
|Supported Device
|Compatible with Android & iOS
Features
- Sleep tracking
- SpO2 monitoring
- Music & Camera control
- Real-time heart rate monitor
- Sports tracking
- Step counter
- Meditation
- Drink reminder
- Idle alert
- Weather forecast
