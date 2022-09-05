Best Smartwatches Under 5000 In India

New Delhi: While there are many smartwatches that you can find on the market, most of them do not offer excellent value. That’s why we have listed our top five picks for the best smartwatches under 5000 rupees for you.

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 & GPS Battery 230mAh Weight 31g Water Resistance 5ATM Display 1.43-inch IPS LCD Touch Screen, 2.5D Glass Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, BioTracker 2 PPG. Supported Device Android 5.0 & above, iOS 10.0 & above

Features

Health tracking

Stress monitoring

Sleep tracking

Period tracking

Music Control

App & call notifications

Constant heart rate monitoring

Realme Watch S

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 390mAh Weight 49g Water Resistance IP68 rating Display 1.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection Sensors PPG optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor, Photosensitive Sensor Supported Device Android 5.0 & above

Features

Real-time heart rate monitor

SpO2 monitor

Sleep tracking

Sports tracking

Smart notifications

Weather forecasting

Phone finder

Music & Camera Control

Step counter

Drink reminder

Noise ColorFit Pro 3

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 210mAh Weight 39g Water Resistance 5ATM Display 1.55-inch HD Colour Touch Screen 320 * 360 pixel Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, Accelerometer Supported Device Android 5.0 & above, iOS 10+

Features

Activity tracker

SpO2 monitoring

Stress monitoring

14 sports mode

Music control

Smart notifications

Breathe guide support

Sedentary reminder

Phone mute & reject

Realme Classic Watch

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 160mAh Weight 31g Water Resistance IP68 rating Display 1.4 inches HD colour touch screen 320 * 320pixel Sensors PPG optical heart rate sensors, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor Supported Device Android 5.0+

Features

SpO2 monitoring

Real-time heart rate monitor

Smart notifications

Phone Finder

Drink reminder

Music & Camera control

Step counter

Sports tracking

Meditation

Weather forecast

Boat Flash Smartwatch

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 200mAh Weight 50g Water Resistance IP68 rating Display 1.3-inch touchscreen LCD screen Sensors SpO2, Optical heart rate, 3-axis accelerometer Supported Device Compatible with Android & iOS

Features