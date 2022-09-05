Smartwatches Under 5000
Tech

Best Smartwatches Under 5000 In India

By Pragativadi News Service
12

New Delhi: While there are many smartwatches that you can find on the market, most of them do not offer excellent value. That’s why we have listed our top five picks for the best smartwatches under 5000 rupees for you.

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 & GPS
Battery 230mAh
Weight 31g
Water Resistance 5ATM
Display 1.43-inch IPS LCD Touch Screen, 2.5D Glass
Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, BioTracker 2 PPG.
Supported Device Android 5.0 & above, iOS 10.0 & above

Features

  • Health tracking
  • Stress monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Period tracking
  • Music Control
  • App & call notifications
  • Constant heart rate monitoring

Realme Watch S

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 390mAh
Weight 49g
Water Resistance IP68 rating
Display 1.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
Sensors PPG optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor, Photosensitive Sensor
Supported Device Android 5.0 & above

Features

  • Real-time heart rate monitor
  • SpO2 monitor
  • Sleep tracking
  • Sports tracking
  • Smart notifications
  • Weather forecasting
  • Phone finder
  • Music & Camera Control
  • Step counter
  • Drink reminder

Noise ColorFit Pro 3

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 210mAh
Weight 39g
Water Resistance 5ATM
Display 1.55-inch HD Colour Touch Screen 320 * 360 pixel
Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, Accelerometer
Supported Device Android 5.0 & above, iOS 10+

Features

  • Activity tracker
  • SpO2 monitoring
  • Stress monitoring
  • 14 sports mode
  • Music control
  • Smart notifications
  • Breathe guide support
  • Sedentary reminder
  • Phone mute & reject

Realme Classic Watch

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 160mAh
Weight 31g
Water Resistance IP68 rating
Display 1.4 inches HD colour touch screen 320 * 320pixel
Sensors PPG optical heart rate sensors, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor
Supported Device Android 5.0+

Features

  • SpO2 monitoring
  • Real-time heart rate monitor
  • Smart notifications
  • Phone Finder
  • Drink reminder
  • Music & Camera control
  • Step counter
  • Sports tracking
  • Meditation
  • Weather forecast

Boat Flash Smartwatch

Key Specifications

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 200mAh
Weight 50g
Water Resistance IP68 rating
Display 1.3-inch touchscreen LCD screen
Sensors SpO2, Optical heart rate, 3-axis accelerometer
Supported Device Compatible with Android & iOS

Features

  • Sleep tracking
  • SpO2 monitoring
  • Music & Camera control
  • Real-time heart rate monitor
  • Sports tracking
  • Step counter
  • Meditation
  • Drink reminder
  • Idle alert
  • Weather forecast

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8673 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking