Watch This Weekend 
Entertainment

Best Shows And Movies To Watch This Weekend 

By PragativadiNews
0 0

New Delhi: Are you confused between what to watch or what not? Don’t worry we have listed movies for you that you can stream over the weekend without wasting time scrolling through the vast content library of OTT platforms.  

Bob Biswas: ZEE5 

Bob Biswas: Tu Toh Gaya Re song is all set to release on November 25

Abhishek Bachchan starrer, this film directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh follows a contract killer, who we first met in the 2012 film Kahaani. Written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh 

Tadap: In theatres 

Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty&#39;s &#39;Tadap&#39; to hit theatres on Dec 3

Tadap marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty as he stars alongside Tara Sutaria in this Milan Luthria film. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu original RX100. 

Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2: Netflix 

Money Heist Season 5 Cast, Release Date &amp; Every Latest Update - Gizmo Story

The last set of episodes of the popular Netflix series Money Heist are now streaming online. The season finale episodes will culminate the journey of the Professor and his gang who seem to be surrounded by the cops and military. Check out the series to know how it all ends. 

Inside Edge Season 3: Prime Video 

Inside Edge Season 3 gets a premiere date | Entertainment News,The Indian Express

The third season of the popular Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge is out now. Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta, among others, Inside Edge is set amid the world of a cricket league that is plagued with criminal activities. 

PragativadiNews 9630 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 3 =

Breaking