Best Shows And Movies To Watch This Weekend 

New Delhi: Are you confused between what to watch or what not? Don’t worry we have listed movies for you that you can stream over the weekend without wasting time scrolling through the vast content library of OTT platforms.

Bob Biswas: ZEE5

Abhishek Bachchan starrer, this film directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh follows a contract killer, who we first met in the 2012 film Kahaani. Written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh

Tadap: In theatres

Tadap marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty as he stars alongside Tara Sutaria in this Milan Luthria film. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu original RX100.

Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2: Netflix

The last set of episodes of the popular Netflix series Money Heist are now streaming online. The season finale episodes will culminate the journey of the Professor and his gang who seem to be surrounded by the cops and military. Check out the series to know how it all ends.

Inside Edge Season 3: Prime Video

The third season of the popular Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge is out now. Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta, among others, Inside Edge is set amid the world of a cricket league that is plagued with criminal activities.