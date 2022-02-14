Best Romantic Movies To Binge With Your Partner On This Valentine’s Day

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day was all about taking your sweetheart on a romantic date. No longer are such hardships required. These days, you two can enjoy a movie or binge-watch a series from the comfort of your couch. we’ve got a selection of some of the best movies now streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video that will satisfy all Valentine’s Day moods.

Me Before You

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke plays an energetic and optimistic young woman who takes a job as a caretaker for a handsome but deeply depressed quadriplegic man (Sam Claflin). Her sunny attitude helps change his, and the two embark on a relationship neither had expected. Bring your hankies for this one. (2016, PG-13)

The Choice

The 11th film adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel pushes all of the emotional buttons we have come to expect from the master of modern romance. Gabby Holland (Teresa Palmer) is a high-spirited medical student about to marry when Travis Shaw (Benjamin Walker) moves in next door. Their unexpected and irresistible attraction forces both to rethink their lives. (2016, PG-13)

The Kissing Booth

High school student Elle’s (Joey King) first kiss leads to a forbidden romance, as the guy is her best friend’s older brother. The story continues in “The Kissing Booth 2,” and the final entry with The Kissing Booth 3.

Titanic

As they sail across the Atlantic on the doomed Titanic, a young woman named Rose falls for struggling artist Jack Dawson. This timeless tear-jerker stars none other than Hollywood’s favourite couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The Notebook

Another classic based on one of Nicholas Sparks’s best-selling novels, “The Notebook” follows two young lovers as they are torn apart by war and class differences in the 1940s. Starring: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.