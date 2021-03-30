Best Road Trips in India That You Must Take

Bhubaneswar: Road Trips are the best way to explore the unknown within you and outside. There’s nothing more relieving and exciting than hitting the road with the windows down, volume up, and a bunch of friends. There are so many choices for self-drive road trips to take in India, that no matter which city or town you are living in, you will have some great options Here are some best road trips in India that you need to take this year

Western Ghats

The best time to explore the Western Ghats has to be during Monsoon. The entire surrounding is so rich with forests and mountains that will definitely give you a flavour of a fascinating journey. It’s better to start the journey from Mumbai and the road trip will be nothing but an experience to remember, on the way you may end up exploring small towns and make sure you visit those places to get the local flavour and make more memories of a lifetime.

Manali to Leh

The best time to go for a road trip from Manali to Leh is in the middle of June to September. The breathtaking experience of this road trip in India will give you a chance to witness deadly twists and turns, snow-filled mountains, valleys, beautiful monasteries, and a stunning view on the journey. The distance from Manali to Leh is 297 miles and that should take two days to cover. And for people who like a little bit of adventure can also indulge in trekking, Keylong and Sarchu are great stopovers to make for relaxing and prepping for the next stop.

Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley

There are many places to Visit near Araku Valley from Borra Caves to Tatipudi Reservoir. The ideal time to set out on a road trip for Araku Valley is between October to March. Although the journey is not too long, it can be covered within three hours, it is such a fulfilling experience because of the green canyons, coffee plantations, the curly roads, and wind that will feel like summer, and the scenic beauty of hills. The best part about road trips is to be able to witness things that people have only heard of or read in books. The thrill of exploring new places is what you need while road tripping.

Darjeeling to Pelling

Darjeeling is such a beautiful place that can never get old, the beauty of Kanchenjunga, lush tea gardens, majestic mountains are something that people always want to witness. When it comes to road-tripping towards Pelling, this scenic beauty becomes more visible along with the change in the climate. The four hours of the journey feels like heaven when you drive around hills, tea gardens, tea stops where the refreshing tea is to die for. The best time to go is between March and June, and also around November-December.

Bangalore to Ooty

The small town of Western Ghats mountains is the best destination for nature lovers. While road tripping you get to see miles of nature on both sides of the road that are filled with lush greenery and scenic landscapes. The forest of Bandipur is a major attraction for people who like dense forests. The beauty of waterfalls, lakes filled with crystal clear water, tea plantations works as a perfect element to amp up your mood. The road-tripping starts from Bangalore and ends in Ooty by taking the NH275 route, which can be covered within six hours. For six hours of journey, there should be enough preparation and necessary things to keep so that you can enjoy your road trip with your friends. The best time to visit is around October-June.

Mumbai to Goa

Probably the most popular road trip in India, Goa starting from Mumbai. September-March is the ideal time to set out on a road trip from Mumbai to Goa. The mesmerizing scenic beauty, windy roads, paddy fields, friends, and music are enough to keep the adventure going. The Pune-Kolhapur route via NH4 is the safest route that can be covered within ten hours, however, the toll booths can take more time and spoil the fun. For adventurous people, it’s the Chiplun-Ratnagiri route via NH66 that works best. Goa is a major attraction point for most people, but more than the destination, the journey from Mumbai to Goa with your friends is worth rejoicing.