Best Remedies To Say Goodbye To Your Dry Cough 

New Delhi: A dry cough is also called an unproductive cough. Unlike productive, wet coughs, dry coughs are unable to remove mucus, phlegm, or irritants from your lungs or nasal passages. Dry coughs can linger for weeks after you’ve had a cold or the flu. Here are some home remedies which can be just as effective in many cases.

Raw Honey

Honey is one of the oldest home remedies for dry cough; it is natural, anti-inflammatory, and coats your throat.

Tip: Take a tablespoon of honey daily one to three times a day for controlling your dry cough. You can also take honey by adding it to a cup of hot water or herbal tea and drink it twice a day.

Turmeric

turmeric has anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, so all these are beneficial for several issues including dry cough.

Tip: You can add a teaspoon of turmeric to hot milk or any other hot beverage and have it before sleeping at night to avoid irritation in the throat. Also, you can take 500 mg of turmeric powder directly twice a day.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that boost immunity as well as help in relieving discomfort.

Tip: You can opt for teas that have ginger as an ingredient. You can also have half a teaspoon of ginger powder added to a cup of hot water, thrice daily. Alternatively, mix a tablespoon of ginger juice and raw honey and have it twice daily. Note that too much ginger can upset your stomach.

Steam

Breathing in steam is one of the best home remedies for dry cough as it helps in loosening the mucus. You can also add varied essential oils for added healing. Even without an additive, warm steam can help moisturize dry and irritated nasal passages, ease throat pain, and reduce the severity of the cough.

Tip: You can also turn on a hot shower and allow the bathroom to fill up with steam. Stay in this steam for a while till you feel the symptoms have subsided.