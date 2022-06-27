Best Protein Source For Vegetarians

New Delhi: Proteins are an important part of our daily diet. Protein is a key nutrient for growing and maintaining muscles and keeping your skin and hair strong and healthy. It also helps keep you full. Here are some great sources of protein you must know if you are a vegetarian.

Lentils

Lentils, also called daal, is a popular addition to an everyday meal in India. Each cup of lentils contains about 18 g of protein making it an excellent source of vegetarian protein. Lentils can be had in the form of soups or can be eaten with rotis or even rice.

Legumes

Legumes include varieties of beans such as kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas and similar ones that are widely considered to be a powerhouse of proteins. Chickpeas contain about 15 g of protein per serving and also contains numerous other elements and minerals that can keep you healthy, strong and fit. Clinical studies also found that regular consumption of legumes can help keep cholesterol levels low.

Nuts

Nuts are basically superfoods. If you wish to follow a good veg protein diet, you should strongly consider adding nuts to the cavalry. Nuts such as almonds and cashew nuts are an excellent source of protein and are always included in the protein foods veg list.

Quinoa

Quinoa is low in fat and high in protein. Each cup of quinoa can provide around 9 grams of protein and is excellent for those who suffer from diabetes. They are rich in dietary fibre, which can help in keeping the blood sugar levels under control.

Oats

Oats There is no doubt that oats are superfoods. Not only are they high in protein but they are a powerhouse of soluble fibre and clinically proven to help reduce the risk of developing heart disease and to lower cholesterol. A small cup of oats can provide you with nearly 6 g of protein and quarter your daily requirement of fibre.