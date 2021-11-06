Best Netflix Movies To Watch This Weekend

New Delhi: Are you confused about what to watch or what not? Don’t worry we have listed movies for you that you can stream over the weekend without wasting time scrolling through the vast content library of OTT platforms.

Fear Street Trilogy

A popcorn-friendly horror romp, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is a colorful addition to Netflix’s catalog. Kiana Madeira leads the cast as Deena, a high schooler who lives in Shadyside (AKA “Shittyside”), a village afflicted by a severe case of serial killers. Every few years, a Shadysider goes on a murderous rampage, and Deena and her ex girlfriend, Alex, get caught in the mystery of why the village is seemingly cursed.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines is as irreverently funny as 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie. And, like Spider-Verse, it has a unique visual style that rewards close inspection. It follows the titular family of four (plus pug), as teenage daughter Katie (Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson) prepares to leave home for film school. She’s content to fly, but dad Rick (Danny McBride) spies a chance to mend their ailing relationship by driving her, cross-country, to her dorm room, along with mum Linda (Maya Rudolph) and brother Aaron (voiced by Rianda).

His House

His House Arrival is an excellent horror that’s best watched on Halloween, though can be enjoyed any time of the year. The story revolves around two immigrants who flee their war-torn country for a better life in England. However, they are given a new home that’s invaded by a certain… presence.

This one’s a timely tale that’s anchored by two superb central performances by Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu. We’ll leave the rest for you to discover, but this is one haunted house horror you won’t want to miss.

I Lost My Body

I Lost My Body is a study of scaled-down, ground-level danger, with great comedy found in the detail. It’s also a meditation on fractured identity, heightened by the hand’s poignant hope for reconciliation. Director/co-writer Jeremy Clapin sensitively combines melancholy with an ultimately life-affirming message.