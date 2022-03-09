Best Lip Shades Under Rs 999 You Should Own

New Delhi: Right shade of lipstick can enhance your overall look and elevate your glam quotient. Roll these beauties over your soft lips and let them do the magic for you. check out these alluring shades of lipsticks from trusted beauty brands to slay the day and flaunt the perfect pout!

Lakme 9 to 5 Primer + Creme Lip Color in Red Rage, Rs 500

Lakme red lipstick from their 9 to 5 range is a bestseller, for multiple reasons – from its price point to its beautiful finish.

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon in Scarlett O’Hara, Rs 799

The first-ever lipstick range from SUGAR that soon cultivated a cult following, the creamy red lipstick is vibrant, glides on like a dream and lasts super long.

Nykaa Matte To Last! Liquid Lipstick in Maharani, Rs 599

Veering on maroon, this liquid lip is one of the most popular shades from the Nykaa repertoire of lipsticks owing to the classic, universally flattering hue.

Renee Fab 5

This 5 in 1 set features five different shades that compliment all skin tones. It’s a must-have piece for anyone who loves to experiment with their makeup and match their lip colour to their outfit each day.