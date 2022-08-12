Best Hair Oils For Faster Hair Growth

New Delhi: Oiling your hair is necessary if you want healthy hair. Thankfully, these 10 hair growth oils can help you out. Some people dismiss the “hair oil-hair growth” theory, but a lot of people who have had long and healthy hair by using hair oils say otherwise. So, here’s a list of the best hair oils that would aid in faster hair growth.

Coconut oil

One of the most popular oils that you cannot miss is coconut oil. No matter where you might live, coconut oil for hair is available across the country and even the globe! It is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, which promote hair growth and makes your scalp and hair healthy. This oil also works great for all hair types.

Argan oil

Argan oil goes through minimum processing which makes it the best natural solution for your hair woes. It is also rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, which help in restoring and replenishing the nutrients of the hair. This oil is great for people with dry and frizzy hair.

Castor oil

This oil is rich in antioxidants and ricinoleic acid which has circulation-boosting properties. The ricinoleic acid also enhances the health of hair follicles which in turn promote hair growth.

Grapeseed oil

Though not very popular in India, grapeseed oil is very beneficial for hair growth. It is rich in antioxidants, emollients, and nutrients that facilitate hair growth. Apart from promoting hair growth it also strengthens hair and revitalises the growth of hair follicles.

Tea tree

Tea tree oil is an antibacterial and antimicrobial oil which helps in unclogging hair follicles and nourishing it from the roots.