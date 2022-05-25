Best Foods To Control Diabetes And Lower Blood Sugar

New Delhi: If you are a diabetes patient, it is very difficult to manage your diet and control your blood sugar levels. To get the most out of your food, consider diabetic meal planning. Planning and preparing meals ahead of time will reduce the likelihood of snacking or unhealthy eating and will help you save time and energy throughout the week.

Beans

These are rich in fibres & help you feel full for longer periods. Beans, including black beans, do contain carbohydrates, but they also contain a significant amount of dietary fibre, protein, and other nutrients that result in a relatively low glycemic index rating. Consequently, they secure a prominent position in the Diabetes Food Chart.

Spinach

This is an all-season vegetable that is a very good source of dietary fibres, vitamins, folate, chlorophyll, manganese, calcium, potassium, zinc, phosphorous, protein and carotene. Spinach’s glycemic index is almost 0 and which is why it is very helpful for diabetic patients for stabilizing blood glucose levels.

Collard Green

These are a part of the cruciferous vegetable family and include; kale, rutabaga, Brussels, broccoli, sprouts, cabbage, turnips, etc. They provide a lot of nutrients at low calories & are known to lower the blood glucose level in patients with type 1 diabetes and stabilize the lipids, insulin and blood glucose level in type 2 diabetics.

Mustard Greens

Leaf-mustard is very low in calories (27 calories per 100g raw leaves) and fats. However, its dark-green leaves carry ample amounts of phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Additionally, it contains a very good amount of dietary fibre that helps control cholesterol levels by interfering with its absorption in the gut.