“Best day ever”: Britney Spears officially free from her conservatorship

Los Angeles: A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the life of pop star Britney Spears for 13 years.

The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

Britney Spears has described the termination of a legal arrangement that controlled many aspects of her life for 13 years as “the best day ever”.

“I think I’m gonna cry,” she told her 35 million Instagram followers.

Fans had gathered outside the LA court to support Spears, who had described the guardianship as abusive.

Her father Jamie earlier said it was “necessary”, but agreed it was time for her “to re-take control of her life”.