Best Chromebook Keyboard Shortcuts

New Delhi: Chromebooks are great laptops. Windows and Mac’s computers have many keyboard shortcuts that help get things done faster. Here’s a selection of common keyboard shortcuts you can use on your Chromebooks to get stuff done that bit faster.

Zoom in: Ctrl and +

Zoom out: Ctrl and –

Reset Zoom level to normal: Ctrl + 0 (zero)

Bookmark a page: Ctrl + d

Bookmark all open pages in a new folder: Ctrl + Shift + d

Scroll down a web page: Space-bar

Go to the top of the page: Ctrl + Alt + Up arrow

Go to the bottom of the page: Ctrl + Alt + Down arrow

Page up: Alt + Up arrow

Page down: Alt + Down arrow

Reload a page: Ctrl + r

Search the open page: Ctrl + f

Go to the next match in search: Ctrl + g

Go to the previous match in search: Ctrl + Shift + g

Working with text