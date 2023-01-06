Keyboard Shortcuts
Best Chromebook Keyboard Shortcuts

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Chromebooks are great laptops. Windows and Mac’s computers have many keyboard shortcuts that help get things done faster.  Here’s a selection of common keyboard shortcuts you can use on your Chromebooks to get stuff done that bit faster.

  • Zoom in: Ctrl and +
  • Zoom out: Ctrl and –
  • Reset Zoom level to normal: Ctrl + 0 (zero)
  • Bookmark a page: Ctrl + d
  • Bookmark all open pages in a new folder: Ctrl + Shift + d
  • Scroll down a web page: Space-bar
  • Go to the top of the page: Ctrl + Alt + Up arrow
  • Go to the bottom of the page: Ctrl + Alt + Down arrow
  • Page up: Alt + Up arrow
  • Page down: Alt + Down arrow
  • Reload a page: Ctrl + r
  • Search the open page: Ctrl + f
  • Go to the next match in search: Ctrl + g
  • Go to the previous match in search: Ctrl + Shift + g

Working with text

  • Turn on/off Caps Lock: Search (magnifying glass icon) + Alt or Launcher (circle icon) + Alt
  • Select all: Ctrl + a
  • Copy text: Ctrl + c
  • Paste text: Ctrl + v
  • Cut text: Ctrl + x
  • Paste text without formatting: Ctrl + Shift + v
  • Undo last action: Ctrl + z
  • Redo last action: Ctrl + Shift + z
  • Select text at the end of the line: Search (or Launcher) + Shift + Right arrow
  • Move to the end of the next word: Ctrl + Right arrow
  • Move to the start of the previous word: Ctrl + Left arrow
  • Delete previous word: Ctrl + Backspace
  • Insert an emoji: Search (or Launcher) + Shift + Space-bar
