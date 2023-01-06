Best Chromebook Keyboard Shortcuts
New Delhi: Chromebooks are great laptops. Windows and Mac’s computers have many keyboard shortcuts that help get things done faster. Here’s a selection of common keyboard shortcuts you can use on your Chromebooks to get stuff done that bit faster.
- Zoom in: Ctrl and +
- Zoom out: Ctrl and –
- Reset Zoom level to normal: Ctrl + 0 (zero)
- Bookmark a page: Ctrl + d
- Bookmark all open pages in a new folder: Ctrl + Shift + d
- Scroll down a web page: Space-bar
- Go to the top of the page: Ctrl + Alt + Up arrow
- Go to the bottom of the page: Ctrl + Alt + Down arrow
- Page up: Alt + Up arrow
- Page down: Alt + Down arrow
- Reload a page: Ctrl + r
- Search the open page: Ctrl + f
- Go to the next match in search: Ctrl + g
- Go to the previous match in search: Ctrl + Shift + g
Working with text
- Turn on/off Caps Lock: Search (magnifying glass icon) + Alt or Launcher (circle icon) + Alt
- Select all: Ctrl + a
- Copy text: Ctrl + c
- Paste text: Ctrl + v
- Cut text: Ctrl + x
- Paste text without formatting: Ctrl + Shift + v
- Undo last action: Ctrl + z
- Redo last action: Ctrl + Shift + z
- Select text at the end of the line: Search (or Launcher) + Shift + Right arrow
- Move to the end of the next word: Ctrl + Right arrow
- Move to the start of the previous word: Ctrl + Left arrow
- Delete previous word: Ctrl + Backspace
- Insert an emoji: Search (or Launcher) + Shift + Space-bar
