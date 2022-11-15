Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 10K
New Delhi: Are you looking for Bluetooth speakers? Here we have listed some of the best under 10000 premium mid-range segments and sorted the best Bluetooth speakers in that category. Let’s take a look at the list!
1. Bose Soundlink Micro
Price in India: Rs. 10,900 (Rs. 9,650 after offers)
Key Features:
- 6 hours of battery life
- Voice assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
2. Sony SRS-XB23
Price in India: Rs. 8,990
Key Features:
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Battery life of 12 hours
- Charging time of 2.5 hours
- Stereo channel
3. JBL Flip 5
Price in India: Rs. 9,999
Key Features:
- 12 hours of battery backup
- Charging time of 2.5 hours
- 20W Bluetooth speaker
- Bluetooth 4.2
4. Zoook Rocker Thunder XXL
Price in India: Rs. 5,999
Key Features:
- 70W
- Professional Echo Control
- Memory Card Slot
- 5 hours of battery backup
5. Anker SoundCore Motion Plus
Price in India: Rs. 6,999
Key Features:
- 12 hours of battery backup
- Charging time of 4 hours
- 30W Bluetooth speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- BassUp Technology
Comments are closed.