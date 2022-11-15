Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 10K

New Delhi: Are you looking for Bluetooth speakers? Here we have listed some of the best under 10000 premium mid-range segments and sorted the best Bluetooth speakers in that category. Let’s take a look at the list!

1. Bose Soundlink Micro

Price in India: Rs. 10,900 (Rs. 9,650 after offers)

Key Features:

6 hours of battery life

Voice assistant

Bluetooth 5.0

2. Sony SRS-XB23

Price in India: Rs. 8,990

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

Battery life of 12 hours

Charging time of 2.5 hours

Stereo channel

3. JBL Flip 5

Price in India: Rs. 9,999

Key Features:

12 hours of battery backup

Charging time of 2.5 hours

20W Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth 4.2

4. Zoook Rocker Thunder XXL

Price in India: Rs. 5,999

Key Features:

70W

Professional Echo Control

Memory Card Slot

5 hours of battery backup

5. Anker SoundCore Motion Plus

Price in India: Rs. 6,999

Key Features: