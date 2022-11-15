Bluetooth Speakers
Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 10K

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Are you looking for Bluetooth speakers? Here we have listed some of the best under 10000 premium mid-range segments and sorted the best Bluetooth speakers in that category. Let’s take a look at the list!

1. Bose Soundlink Micro

Price in India: Rs. 10,900 (Rs. 9,650 after offers)

Key Features:

  • 6 hours of battery life
  • Voice assistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0

2. Sony SRS-XB23

Price in India: Rs. 8,990

Key Features:

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Battery life of 12 hours
  • Charging time of 2.5 hours
  • Stereo channel

3. JBL Flip 5

Price in India: Rs. 9,999

Key Features:

  • 12 hours of battery backup
  • Charging time of 2.5 hours
  • 20W Bluetooth speaker
  • Bluetooth 4.2

4. Zoook Rocker Thunder XXL

Price in India: Rs. 5,999

Key Features:

  • 70W
  • Professional Echo Control
  • Memory Card Slot
  • 5 hours of battery backup

5. Anker SoundCore Motion Plus

Price in India: Rs. 6,999

Key Features:

  • 12 hours of battery backup
  • Charging time of 4 hours
  • 30W Bluetooth speaker
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • BassUp Technology
