Best Anti-Ageing Homemade Face Packs For Naturally Glowing Skin
New Delhi: Wrinkles and sagging skin is the worst nightmare for every woman. Nobody wants those loose skin and puckered lines on your face are signs of ageing. The beauty products that so confidently guarantee you wrinkle-free skin, deliver their best, but in the long run, those chemicals are only harmful.
Don’t worry we have pilled up some anti-ageing face masks that you can make all by yourself at home
Cucumber aloe vera face mask
Ingredients:
- Cucumber
- 2 tbsp curd
- Aloe vera gel
- Lemon juice
Method:
- Add 2 tbsp curd, and a few drops of lemon juice to aloe vera gel and mix them well.
- Cut a slice of a cucumber and dip it into the paste.
- Rub the cucumber gently on your skin and let it dry.
- Rinse off with cold water.
Egg yolk and honey face mask
Ingredients:
- Egg yolk
- 2 tbsp honey
Method:
- Take 2 tbsp of honey and 2-3 drops of water to it. Mix them well.
- Beat the egg and add its yolk part to the above.
- Make a paste out of the mixture and apply it on your skin.
- Let it dry and wash with cold water.
Banana, curd and honey face mask
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana
- 2 tbsp curd
- 2 tbsp honey
Method:
- Mash a ripe banana and add 2 tbsp curd to it.
- Pour a few drops of honey into the mixture and make a paste.
- Apply the paste to your skin and let it dry.
- Wash your skin with cold water.
Turmeric and curd face mask
Ingredients:
- ½ cup curd
- 2 tbsp turmeric powder
Method:
- Mix and stir the above two ingredients properly.
- Gently rub the paste on your skin.
- Let it dry and wash your skin with cold water after 15 minutes.
Gram flour (besan) and lentil (masoor dal) face mask
Ingredients:
- ½ cup gram flour (besan)
- ½ cup lentil (masoor dal)
Method:
- Grind lentil in a mixer-grinder and add besan to it.
- Add water to the mixture and make a paste.
- Apply the paste over your skin and let it dry for a while.
- Rinse off the pack with cold water.
