Best Anti-Ageing Homemade Face Packs For Naturally Glowing Skin

New Delhi: Wrinkles and sagging skin is the worst nightmare for every woman. Nobody wants those loose skin and puckered lines on your face are signs of ageing. The beauty products that so confidently guarantee you wrinkle-free skin, deliver their best, but in the long run, those chemicals are only harmful.

Don’t worry we have pilled up some anti-ageing face masks that you can make all by yourself at home

Cucumber aloe vera face mask

Ingredients:

Cucumber

2 tbsp curd

Aloe vera gel

Lemon juice

Method:

Add 2 tbsp curd, and a few drops of lemon juice to aloe vera gel and mix them well.

Cut a slice of a cucumber and dip it into the paste.

Rub the cucumber gently on your skin and let it dry.

Rinse off with cold water.

Egg yolk and honey face mask

Ingredients:

Egg yolk

2 tbsp honey

Method:

Take 2 tbsp of honey and 2-3 drops of water to it. Mix them well.

Beat the egg and add its yolk part to the above.

Make a paste out of the mixture and apply it on your skin.

Let it dry and wash with cold water.

Banana, curd and honey face mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp curd

2 tbsp honey

Method:

Mash a ripe banana and add 2 tbsp curd to it.

Pour a few drops of honey into the mixture and make a paste.

Apply the paste to your skin and let it dry.

Wash your skin with cold water.

Turmeric and curd face mask

Ingredients:

½ cup curd

2 tbsp turmeric powder

Method:

Mix and stir the above two ingredients properly.

Gently rub the paste on your skin.

Let it dry and wash your skin with cold water after 15 minutes.

Gram flour (besan) and lentil (masoor dal) face mask

Ingredients:

½ cup gram flour (besan)

½ cup lentil (masoor dal)

Method: