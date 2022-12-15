Besharam Rang Row: Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone For Wearing Saffron Bikini

New Delhi: Since the day Besharam Rang song has been released, it has raised concerns over the ‘vulgar visuals’ and displeasure over the bikini that the actress is seen donning in the video. And now a complaint has been filed against the actress for wearing a saffron bikini in the video.

According to reports, advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry against Deepika’s saffron outfit in ‘Besharam Rang’.

“The main problem is the way saffron colour has been termed Besharam,” he said.

The complainant has sought a ban on the film’s release till the song is “corrected”.

The complaint has been filed under sections 295, 298, 505, and 34 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

The action all started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Deepika’s outfit in the song “objectionable” and warned the makers to “correct them” or they will be forced to mull whether to stall the film’s release.

He also objected to the saffron and green bikinis which Deepika wore in ‘Besharam Rang’.