Besara: An Authentic & Lord Jagannath’s Fev Odia Dish

Bhubaneswar: Maha Prasads are usually very tasty and delicious to eat and the priests cook a variety of Prasads in the temples of Odisha.

Besara is one among the 56 bhoga (prasad) and traditionally all the prasads are made using clay pots in temple.

The ingredients for the mixed Vegetable Besara are those generally found in Indian kitchens and incorporate seasonally available vegetables.

As it is a Puri temple style recipe, authenticity is maintained by choosing just desi vegetables like raw green banana, colocasia (arbi), pumpkin, pointed gourd (parwal), sweet potato etc.

The main ingredients used are mustard paste and a variety of vegetables and it goes very well with Kanika (sweet rice) or with ghia arnna (ghee rice or ghee anna). So here it is, the recipe of a conventional mouth-watering simple aesthetic dish.

INGREDIENTS:

Diced Pumpkin – 1/2 cup

Diced raw Banana – 1/2 cup

Diced Yam (Desi Aloo)– 1/4 cup

Diced spine gourd (Kankada) – 1/4 cup

Diced pointed gourd (Potala) – 1/4 cup

Cut long beans – 1/4 cup

Diced radish – 1/4 cup

Diced Arum (Saru) – 1/4 cup

Cut Flat beans (Simba) – 1/4 cup

Diced Sweet Potato (Kandamula) – 1/4 cup

Soaked brown chickpeas – 1/2 cup

Turmeric powder – 1 teaspoon

Bay leaves – 2

Salt – As per taste

Grated coconut – 1/2 cup

Jaggery – As per taste (For just a hint of sweetness)

Water – 2 cups or as required

Desi ghee ( clarified butter ) – 2 tablespoons

Dry red chilli – 2

Asafoetida ( Hing ) – A pinch

Panch phuran – 1/2 teaspoon

Urad dal badi / Nadi badi – 1/4 cup

For making spice paste:

Mustard seeds – 2 tablespoons

Cumin seeds – 1 tablespoon

Fennel seeds (Saunf) – 2 tablespoons

Black peppercorn – 1 tablespoon

Ginger – 1 inch

PROCEDURE :