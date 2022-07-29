Bermuda’s Flora Duffy Defends Triathlon Title

Birmingham: Dame Flora Duffy defended her Commonwealth Games Women’s Triathlon title in style with a convincing victory at Sutton Park.

The Bermudan held a two-second lead heading into the closing 5km run but pulled away from England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown to win by 41 seconds in a time of 55 minutes 25 seconds.

Olympic champion Duffy and Taylor-Brown were well clear of Scotland’s Beth Potter, who took bronze.

Potter had led coming out of the water but she lost ground on the bike leg as Duffy and Taylor-Brown showed their class to move ahead and they worked together to forge a sizeable advantage over the chasing pack.

That left Potter, Sophie Coldwell of England and Canada’s Emy Legault trailing with only the bronze medal to fight for.

Legault fell away on the run as Wales’ Non Stanford and Australia’s Sophie Linn produced strong runs to get into the mix, but it was Potter who pulled clear of the pack to take bronze with Coldwell fourth from Linn and Stafford.

Duffy was delighted to successfully defend her crown in front of a lively crowd and said: “It feels really special. I could feel the pressure, no one has won twice and that was weighing on me.

“The crowd was amazing though and going nuts. I was enjoying the moment and soaking it all up.

“I was treading that hill on the run, but once you got up it, you knew it’s not too far to the finish.”

On her battle with silver medallist and rival Taylor-Brown, Duffy added: “It’s special, I was laughing when it was the two of us, just like the Olympics.

“We have a real friendship too, happy to smash each other on the course.”

Duffy celebrated victory after overcoming coronavirus earlier this year and was looking forward to some rest after Sunday’s mixed relay, adding: “It has been a strange start to the year, especially after the Olympics which was such a big build-up.

“I knew if I gave myself time and patience I could put together a good race here.

“I’m going to go home next week and have a few quiet days.”