Berlin Special Olympics World Games: India’s medal tally rises to 76 with 26 gold

At the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany, India added 21 medals to their overnight tally to take it to 76 (26 gold, 30 silver, 20 bronze) by the end of action on Thursday. In Judo, Suhalia Parveen won silver, to notch India’s first medal in the event at the Games.

Ranveer Saini, Rahul Agarwal and Ankush Saha, who claimed a gold medal in the Level 1 Golf event, showed patience to win gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 as medal rush continued for India at the event. Ranveer and Rahul won the gold by a record-breaking margin of 18 shots.

In powerlifting, the medals came unabated, the sport has accounted for 20 medals already. V. Harish and Siya Sarode added four gold medals to that tally. The former won gold medals in the squat, bench press and combined events while the latter won gold in squat.

Not too far behind is roller skating with 17 medals. Angelina Mary Poussin, unlucky to miss out on a medal in the 500m, won silver in the 100m to get on the podium.